Blac Chyna Requests Final Dismissal of Rob Kardashian's Revenge Porn Claim

Blac Chyna is ready to end her years-long court battle with Rob Kardashian.

via People:

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Blac Chynastar, 34, requested to dismiss her revenge porn claim against Kardashian, 35, with prejudice after the pair reached a settlement just before their scheduled court date in June.

The motion, which was filed Friday in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County, would end this claim and block her from filing any future claims on the matter — effectively squashing this protracted legal battle between the exes.

Legal representatives for Chyna and Kardashian did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

PEOPLE previously confirmed in June that the exes and co-parents, who share 5½-year-old daughter Dream Renée, resolved the dispute out of courtdays after a judge denied Kardashian’s motion to enforce a settlement, in which his lawyers argued that “Chyna and her counsel have acted in bad faith.”

In the motion filed earlier that month, the Keeping Up with the Kardashiansalum claimed that Chyna said she would drop her lawsuit if he helped herget out of lawsuit filed against her by “former friend” Justin C. Jones.

Jones, who is Chyna’s ex, accused the pair of “public disclosure of private facts” and “intentional infliction of emotional distress” after they allegedly caused him to face cyberbullying as a result of outing him as gay, according to TMZ.

Kardashian agreed to the deal in May, but Chyna subsequently “changed her mind” and threatened to move forward to trial with their revenge porn lawsuit.

Chyna has been in a legal battle with the Kardashian-Jenner family since 2017. She sued Rob and his family that October, accusing them of damaging her brand as well as verbally and physically abusing her.

The lawsuit came after Rob leaked nude photos of Chyna on Instagram. Amid his social media rampage, Rob also accused Chyna of drug abuse, alcohol abuse and infidelity.

Chyna claimed this incident and the family’s influence over E! probably resulted in Rob & Chyna’s cancellation, despite reports of it being renewed for a second season. Because of this, her legal team has since argued that Chyna has likely missed out on millions of earned dollars from related appearances and social media posts.

Although the Kardashian-Jenners won the defamation trial in May, with no damages awarded to Chyna, her attorney has since announced their intention to appeal the verdict. In mid-June, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s legal team asked for nearly $400,000 to cover their court costs.

We wonder if Rob leveraged his sisters court costs as part of Chyna’s settlement.