Blac Chyna And Mom Tokyo Toni Share Tight Hug In Sweet Birthday Video

A touching moment.

via: AceShowbiz

Blac Chyna may have the best birthday gift this year. The video vixen and her mom Tokyo Toni seemingly have ended their years-long volatile relationship as they are celebrating her 35th birthday together.

On Thursday, May 11, Chyna shared on Instagram an adorable video of her and estranged mom. The video saw the mom and daughter duo showing each other love with a tight hug as they walked through a huge hall before they crashed down the floor while giggling.

Not stopping there, Toni then revealed her chest tattoo, which was Chyna’s birth name Angela. Touched by the sweet tribute, Chyna immediately embraced her mom once again. At one point, Toni affectionately kissed Chyna on her head. “Thank you God, for the 35 years of life. I love you mom for birthing me. Happy Birthday to me,” the former “Rob & Chyna” star wrote in the caption.

Upon watching the clip, fans and fellow celebrities were happy for Chyna and Toni’s newfound relationship. Erica Mena wrote in the comments section, “God please keep your hands on them. For healing and for the best future ahead of them both.”

Premadonna also said, “heal it god !!break down the walls of division !! Keep them covered in the blood. Meanwhile, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Chynthia Bailey commented, “this made me smile. happy birthday beautiful!”

“I wish Tokyo would heal they would have a great relationship seems like,” a fan added. Gushing over Chyna, another said, “This is why Chyna will always be blessed! Forgiveness is everything Happy birthday.” One other wrote, “Our Mamas might not always right.. but they still our mamas!! God will continue to bless you just by how you honor and respect your mother. He’ll handle the rest.. HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

The heartwarming clip arrived after Chyna responded to her mom seemingly wishing death on her. “That’s just the devil, that’s just the enemy and guess what I’m not going for it,” the former fiancee of Rob Kardashian said during an interview back in March. Refusing to go down the same route as her mother, she declared, “I’m a really intelligent person.”

Chyna also acknowledged that her mom refused to respect her wishes of transitioning back to her birth name. She noted, “If you look at her video she always says ‘Chyna, my daughter Chyna.’ She never says my daughter Angela. So guess what those gifts that she’s trying to send this way, they’re not directed towards me. My name is Angela. My name is not Chyna. So direct that somewhere else.”

Hopefully this reunion last.