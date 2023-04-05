Blac Chyna Celebrates Her 'Doctorate Degree' in Religious Liberal Arts from Sketchy Bible School [Photo]

Blac Chyna is now ‘Dr. Angela White’ — or so she says.

The model took to Instagram to celebrate the fact she received a ‘Doctorate of Liberal Arts from Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College’ back in January.

She signed off the post as Doctor Angela Renee White, her birth name.

A couple things here — the ‘school’ is an online christian program that admits ‘students’ with ‘unofficial high school or college transcripts,’ a letter from a pastor, and $10,000.

According to the STSB website, they provide “flexible, focused and practical education that helps our student grow deeper in God’s Word and their ministry to others.”

STSBC is not accredited with the Council for Higher Education Accreditation or the US Department of Education. It is accredited with Transworld Accreditation Commission, an evangelical organization, which was called a “fake college accreditation agency” by GetEducated.

The school’s website also misspells “accreditations.”

We think it’s safe to say Chyna got scammed out of $10,000 for a ‘degree’ that doesn’t mean anything.

We’re happy Chyna is doing her part to better herself — but we have a feeling it won’t be long before she starts passing around a collection plate and scamming others in the name of Christ.

