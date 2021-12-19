Blac Chyna Accused Of Having An Affair With Married Music Producer, Model Denies Allegations Made By His Wife [Photos]

Blac Chyna fired back as she’s accused of destroying another woman’s marriage. The former E! reality television star vehemently denied having an affair with a married man, identified as artist/producer Luce Cannon.

The allegations were brought to light by Cannon’s wife who claimed the cheating occurred while she was still recovering from giving birth to their child.

The wife exposed her husband via Instagram, alleging him for being unfaithful to her.

“My husband @itslucecannon cheating on me his WIFE with @blacchyna,” she wrote. “Remember I just had his child November 3, 2021 we live together and have been married for almost two years.”

The woman also shared footage of her husband and Chyna showing the interactions between the two in what appeared to look like nightclub scenes or social events.

She captioned one of the videos, writing, “While I was recovering from a c section as an epileptic it was hard on my body BUT this is what my husband @itslucecannon decided to do while I was home recovering with his infant.”

The scorned wife also explained she and her husband “planned our daughter,” and she “sacrificed my life to bring her into this world.”

But two weeks after their daughter was born, she claimed Cannon decided to have a “full-blown affair” with the TV personality, who she said, “was FULLY aware he is married.”

The wife also revealed the money her husband had left her and her daughter before leaving for the Big Apple.

“As you can see how much money my daughters father feel she is worth to help me financially since she has been born while he has been out cheating and running the streets while I’m home alone taking care of his daughter…$75 and he gave me $250 before he left to New York,” the woman captioned another post.

She later concluded her note, claiming she wanted to separate from her partner to spare her embarrassment.

“I will be filling for a divorce asap so the private and public humiliation and disrespect from both @itslucecannon and @blacchyna will END,” she added. “They are free to continue their affair in private and public.”

Shortly after the allegations made headlines, Rob Kardashian’s baby mama decided to address the situation herself, explaining her side of the story.

“People need to stop lying and attempting to smear my name for publicity,” Chyna commented on the outlet that reported the news. “Cannon and I are only working together to produce amazing music. As you can see the videos being shown are at venues for music promotion.”

After dismissing the cheating rumors, Chyna left a note wishing “everyone peace and happiness in their life!” and “to enjoy family and loved ones” during this holiday season.

As Radar previously reported, Chyna is currently facing a legal battle with her baby daddy’s family.

She is suing Rob’s mother, Kris Jenner, and her daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner for conspiring to have her fired by E! network. Her show Rob & Chyna was canceled after its first season despite originally being renewed for season 2.

The Kardashian/Jenner family deny the allegations.

It’s been a long month for Blac Chyna, earlier this month she was investigated for allegedly threatening a woman and holding her hostage in her hotel room for a time before letting her go.