Birds of a Feather: Jeffrey Epstein Tried To Contact Fellow Pedophile Larry Nassar Before Suicide

Just before he killed himself, Jeffrey Epstein tried but failed to connect with Larry Nassar.

via: Complex

Thursday, the Associated Press shared a report detailing the highlights culled from “more than 4,000 pages” of docs obtained from the Federal Bureau of Prisons through a Freedom of Information Act request. The letter, which had not been made public knowledge prior to the expansive new report, was found in the jail’s mail room after Epstein’s death.

“It appeared he mailed it out and it was returned back to him,” an investigator said in an email regarding the letter, the contents of which have not been revealed. “I am not sure if I should open it or should we hand it over to anyone?”

Additional information on the newly revealed letter has not been released. See here for the full AP report.

Epstein, a convicted sex offender, died in 2019 while behind bars and awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking. A medical examiner later ruled that Epstein, who had been deemed a flight risk by a judge, had died by suicide.

More recently, Epstein made headlines in connection with a dubious image purporting to show him on a private island with the TikTok duo Island Boys as children. The image in question, however, was later determined to likely have been the result of AI; additionally, its plausibility was called into question by the Island Boys themselves.

Nassar, meanwhile, is a convicted child molester who has been proven to have abused multiple young girls and women through his position as a sports doctor. In April of last year, 13 victims were announced to be seeking $130 million from the FBI in connection with what the DOJ previously said was the agency’s “fundamental errors” in its response to the allegations against Nassar.