Billy Ray Cyrus’ Son Trace Says He and His Sisters Are “Genuinely Worried” About Their Dad

Billy Ray Cyrus’ loved ones are expressing their concerns.

On Wednesday, Jan. 22, Trace, 35 — who Billy Ray, 63, adopted in 1993 after marrying his now ex-wife Tish Cyrus — penned an emotional open letter to the musician on Instagram, writing that since his “earliest memories” all he can remember was “being obsessed” with his dad and thinking he was “the coolest person ever.”

“I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life. Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now,” the former Metro Station lead singer wrote. He did not mention his dad’s performance at Trump’s inauguration Liberty Ball on Jan. 20 in the post.

Trace added alongside a throwback photo of the father and son on stage, “It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you. You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point.”

Appearing to reference his sisters Brandi Cyrus, 37 — who Billy Ray also adopted in 1993 — Miley Cyrus, 32, and Noah Cyrus, 25, Trace continued in the post, “Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away.”

“Noah desperately has wanted you to be a part of her life and you haven’t even been there for her. That’s your baby girl. She deserves better. Somehow just like me she still idolizes you though,” Trace added of Billy Ray’s youngest child. Billy Ray also shares son Christopher Cody Cyrus, 32, with ex-girlfriend Kristin Luckey and son Braison Cyrus, 30, with Tish, whom he divorced in 2022.

“We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns. You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it. Just like I showed up for you at mamaws funeral when you didn’t expect me to I’m still here right now,” Trace went on, seemingly referencing Billy Ray’s late mom, Ruth Ann Casto, who died in 2022.

Trace added, “As I write this with tears in my eyes I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon. I love you Dad.”

“We haven’t talked in a while but I’m over a year and half clean from alcohol. Guess what? I feel amazing.. I don’t know what you’re struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea & I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help,” he concluded. “You know how to reach me. Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you.”

Trace’s comments come after Billy Ray spoke out following criticism of his Liberty Ball performance on Instagram, sharing the video of himself performing an a cappella rendition of his 1992 hit “Achy Breaky Heart.”

Oh my god! Billy Ray Cyrus' performance at Donald Trump's inaugural Liberty Ball is an epic disaster. "Is anyone awake?" ??????????? pic.twitter.com/LQRNXdE2sq — Art Candee ?? (@ArtCandee) January 21, 2025

“This was the most fun part of the Liberty Ball! And if you didn’t see it… you just had to be there,” he captioned the post, which had the comments turned off.

“I just don’t think you understand,” he added, referencing the song’s lyrics.

At the inaugural event, Billy Ray experienced technical difficulties as he sang “Achy Breaky Heart” and his Lil Nas X collab “Old Town Road” and caused both confusion and concern. After performing his portion of “Old Town Road,” Billy Ray went on to repeat his lyrics in a monotone voice and asked the crowd to sing along with him as he wandered around the stage with no backing track.

