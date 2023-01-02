Bills vs. Bengals MNF Game Suspended After Buffalo DB Damar Hamlin Collapses

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals are currently suspending play after one of the scariest moments in NFL history.

Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field following a play in the first quarter. He was given CPR for 10 minutes before being taken off the field in an ambulance.

via ESPN:

The injury took place after Hamlin tackled wide receiver Tee Higgins and quickly got up afterward. He then abruptly collapsed with athletic trainers coming to help immediately. A stretcher was immediately brought to the field as athletic trainers protected his head.

The entire Bills sideline surrounded Hamlin as he received care. Multiple Bills players were visibly distressed and comforting each other as he was cared to. Many had to turn their backs to not watch Hamlin in distress.

The first attempt to move Hamlin resulted in him being brought back down onto the field, but he was ultimately placed into an ambulance, which left the stadium at about 9:25 p.m. ET. Hamlin’s family came down from the stands to be with him in the ambulance.

After Hamlin exited the field, Bills players knelt together in a circle and then returned to the sideline with the defense heading back on the field to resume play. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs called everyone over for a word.

However, instead of resuming play, Bengals coach Zac Taylor walked over to Bills counterpartg Sean McDermott and met with officials present. The decision was then made to pause the game, which the Bills were leading 7-3.

Story developing…