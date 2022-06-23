Billie Eilish Says She Used a Body Double for Part of Her 2022 Coachella Performance

Billie Eilish pulled a fast one on fans during her 2022 Coachella performance by using one of her dancers as a body double for a bit.

via Complex:

“I dressed her up in a show look that I had worn before. We got a black wig and we put buns in it and we gave her a mask and sunglasses and she wore my shoes and my socks,” Eilish revealed during an appearance on Apple Music 1’s The Matt Wilkinson Show ahead of her 2022 Glastonbury Festival performance on Friday.

“I put her up at the back of the stage and she stood there while the lights went on and everybody thought it was me,” she continued. “And nobody ever knew it wasn’t me, literally nobody knew. And while she’s up there, I put on a big black coat and a traffic vest and a hood and just glasses.”

The revelation came after Wilkinson asked her if she’s ever gone undercover to watch other artists perform during festival stops. “Yeah, but I was a different person then and it didn’t work! I’ve done it though, occasionally in different places, and it’s really nice when you’re able to do it,” she responded.

No harm, no foul — right?