Billie Eilish Says She Lost Followers After Showing More Skin on Social Media [Photo +Video]

Billie Eilish revealed she lost 100,000 followers on Instagram after she debuted her latest look.

via: Complex

In Elle’s October 2021 cover story, the 19-year-old singer revealed that she lost thousands of followers when she started showing more skin. “I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs,” she said. “People are scared of big boobs.”

She added, “People hold on to these memories and have an attachment. But it’s very dehumanizing.”

Since wearing a corset for the cover of Vogue’s May 2021 issue, Eilish has been sporting the style more and more. In July, she posted photos of herself wearing a Miaou corset, and more recently, she donned the same silhouette for the beige Oscar de la Renta gown she wore at the Met Gala.

She also explained that she sometimes shows skin out of pragmatism. “The other day, I decided to wear a tank top,” she told the magazine. “It wasn’t even a provocative shirt. But I know people are going to say, ‘Holy fuck, she’s dressing sexy and trying to make a statement.’ And I’m like, ‘No, I’m not. It’s 500 degrees and I just want to wear a tank top.’”

Elsewhere, she touched on experimenting with her hairstyle, as she swapped her neon green roots for a platinum blond bob before releasing her new album, Happier Than Ever. “I had no goal of ‘This is going to make everybody think differently of me,’” she said. “I’ve had different-colored hair and vibes for everything I’ve ever done. I wanted this album to have its own thing.”

