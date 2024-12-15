Billie Eilish Gets Hit in the Face withA Bracelet While Singing ‘What Was I Made For?’ During Arizona Concert

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Friendship bracelets are supposed to be token of love and respect. Well, one Billie Eilish didn’t read the terms and conditions of the bonding jewelry. Yesterday (December 13), the “Wildflower” singer became the latest entertainer to be assaulted mid-performance.

The singer, 22, was sitting cross-legged on stage at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., on Friday, Dec. 13, when what appeared to be a bracelet struck her in the face as she performed her song “What Was I Made For?”

In fan footage shared on TikTok, Eilish can be seen flinching and turning her head away from the crowd, before they gasped and booed at the action in outrage.

Eilish then continued to sing her Oscar-winning song from the Barbie film soundtrack, before casually tossing the object aside.

Eilish began her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour in late September. Once her North American shows are finished, she has dates scheduled for Europe and Australia from February onward.

During the Barbie world premiere in July 2023, Eilish told The Hollywood Reporter that she has been getting hit on stage for “literally six years,” as she urged fans not to throw items.

“People just get excited, and it can be dangerous,” she explained.

“It’s absolutely infuriating when you’re up there,” Eilish added. “I have mixed feelings about it because when you’re up there, it blows. But you know it’s out of love, and they’re just trying to give you something. You’re in a vulnerable position, but I’ve been getting hit with stuff for years.”

Celebrities including Wiz Khalifa, Nicki Minaj and Harry Styles have all also been hit by objects while performing in recent years.

Pink was also left shocked when a fan threw ashes onto the stage at BST Hyde Park in London in June 2023, while Bebe Rexha was left with a black eye when she was hit by a phone during her concert at The Rooftop at Pier 17 that same month.

