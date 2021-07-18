Bill Cosby's Wife Camille Laughs Off 'Hilarious' Marriage Trouble Rumors After She's Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring On

Bill Cosby’s wife of over 50 years, Camille, stepped out in New York City without her wedding ring on Friday.

via: Radar Online

Camille Cosby turned heads over the weekend when she was photographed without her diamond ring, causing several people to speculate if she was making a statement about her marriage to the recently released husband.

“It’s hilarious because Mr. & Mrs. Cosby have been happily married for 57 years and counting,” the Cosby family’s rep Andrew Wyatt tells Radar about the ringless pics.

We’ve learned this isn’t the first time her finger has been bare, and it won’t be the last.

“They have not worn wedding rings in almost 30 years,” Wyatt says, pointing out it’s not unusual for long-term married couples.

Wyatt claims vultures are looking for any reason to attack the pair, and the ringless photos are a prime example.

“These are the same ‘media insurrectionist,’ who are angry that this intelligent, strong, and vibrant Black woman [Mrs. Cosby] stood by her husband, as well as vehemently proclaimed Mr. Cosby’s innocence,” Wyatt continues.

“Mrs. Cosby’s efforts came to fruition, when the PA State Supreme Court vacated Mr. Cosby’s unjust conviction on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 saying, ‘D.A. Kevin Steele’s actions were a reprehensible bait and switch,'” he says.

On Friday, Camille sparked marriage trouble speculation when she was seen ringless in New York City.

Cosby’s wife wasn’t trying to hide from nearby paparazzi. She exited her car dressed to the nines and immediately grabbed attention with her colorful ensemble.

Rocking a long bird-printed shirt with tie-dye pants, Camille wore a mask around her face for protection and clung to her oversized purse while walking in the city.

This is one of the first outings Camille has been photographed taking since reuniting with Cosby following his release from prison last month.

As Radar reported, the Pennsylvania high court declared the comedian a free man after vacating his sexual assault conviction in the Andrea Constand case.

He was able to celebrate his 84th birthday at home with his wife and close friends on July 12.

While the guest list was small, Radar is told The Cosby Show actor didn’t skip out when it came to his birthday meal.

Cosby and his guests feasted on fancy European bass, an array of beautiful roast vegetables, and two kinds of pie.

But Cosby’s favorite gift of all was his wife, Camille.

The mother of five showed a consistently united front with her husband, Bill, throughout his trial. She defended Bill’s honor so intensely that she accused a Pennsylvania judge of discriminating against him, claiming she was a racist.