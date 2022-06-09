Bill Cosby Denies Sexually Abusing A Teenager In California Civil Trial

Bill Cosby denied allegations he molested a 16-year-old at the Playboy mansion nearly 50 years ago but said he didn’t ask women if they were underaged before having sex, according to a deposition made public on Wednesday.

via: BET

According to the Associated Press, on June 8, a video testimony from October 2015 was played for jurors. In the video, Cosby denied exposing himself to Judy Huth, who was underage at the time, and said he never forced her to touch him. When asked if the incidents happened and he forgot, Cosby said no.

“Why would that not be possible?” Huth’s attorney, Nathan Goldberg, questioned.

Cosby answered, “Because the fact that this young lady is saying that she told me she was 15.”

Additionally, Cosby denied any sexual relationships with girls who were underage and said he did not remember meeting Huth or her friend, Donna Samuelson.

“What is the word ‘know,’ that I ‘know’ somebody?” Cosby said in the October 2015 testimony. “Or that I met someone? Or that, while at Disneyland I met a hundred people and took pictures with them? Or that, while I’m at the airport I’m sitting, waiting to catch a plane and people come up and sit next to me, sit on me, put your arm around me, say hello and take a picture that later might show up somewhere somehow and that I know this person? No, sir.”

He added, “It doesn’t mean that they were with me, or that I was even with them.”

However, photos of Huth with Cosby at the Playboy Mansion do exist. Jennifer Bonjean, Cosby’s attorney, admitted he took the teenagers to the Playboy Mansion but denied having any sexual contact with those children.

The Associated Press also reports Huth said in October 2015 that the molestation occurred in 1973 or 1974, when she was 15. However, before trial, an examination of the evidence showed the alleged incident was in 1975, when Huth was 16.

Judy Huth, who accuses the embattled comedian of groping her as a teenager in the Playboy Mansion, originally filed the suit in 2014. That suit was delayed in 2015 after Cosby was arrested in Pennsylvania on sex-crime charges. Huth has waited nearly a decade to have her day in court against Cosby, whom dozens of other women have accused of sex crimes.

Following two criminal trials, Cosby was convicted of sexual assault in 2018, accused of drugging and raping Andrea Constand, a one-time protégé. For that crime, he was sentenced to three to ten years in prison.

However, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his sexual assault conviction on June 30, 2021, after discovering that a “non-prosecution agreement” had been made with a previous prosecutor on the case, which should have prevented him from ever being charged at all.

Huth’s case is the final civil suit in a state court against Cosby. Another lawsuit remains in a federal court in New Jersey. Accuser Lili Bernard alleges that in 1990, Cosby drugged and raped her in Atlantic City.

Bill Cosby is not attending the current trial due to the effects of glaucoma, which has left him blind, according to his representatives.