Bill Cosby Denied Parole After Refusing to Participate in 'Sex Offender' Therapy Program

In a letter detailing its decision, the board said Cosby also failed to develop a parole release plan.

The next time Cosby goes before the board, officials will look to see whether he has “successfully participated in/successfully completed a treatment program for sex offenders and violence prevention,” the letter shared by Cosby’s spokesman said.

The spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, said the decision “was not a surprise” after Cosby refused to participate in a “sexually violent predator” course.

“Mr. Cosby has vehemently proclaimed his innocence and continues to deny all allegations made against him,” Wyatt said Thursday. “Today, Mr. Cosby continues to remain hopeful that the Pennslyvania State Supreme Court will issue an opinion to vacate his conviction or warrant him a new trial.”

Cosby, 83, was convicted in 2018 of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his suburban Pennsylvania mansion in 2004.

He was later sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison

Constand made it clear in a Thursday Twitter post that she was happy with the parole board’s decision.

“DENIED,” she tweeted in all caps.

The parole board decision was made May 11 and first reported Thursday by Nicki Weisensee Egan, author of the book “Chasing Cosby.”

