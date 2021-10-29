Big Sean Says He’s Parted Ways With Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music Label [Photos]

Just minutes after dropping his new EP What You Expect on Friday, Big Sean took to Twitter to reveal that he’s officially parted ways with Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music after 14 years on the label.

While promoting What You Expect, a 6-track collection with Hit-Boy, Sean revealed that he is no longer on G.O.O.D. Music and is now releasing music independently. The EP marks his first project via his own label, FF to Def Entertainment in partnership with Def Jam.

“By the way this the first project where I’m on my own label as well, no more lil dawg shit!!!! I bossed up! #DONLIFE,” he told fans.

When asked whether he was still signed to Kanye West’s label, Sean confirmed that he had to make the best decision for his career and go independent. However, there’s no love lost between him and Ye.

“That’s a forever brotherhood, but business wise, I had to start getting a bigger cut! I worked my way out that deal,” he tweeted.

Sean had been signed to G.O.O.D. Music for over a decade, where he released a total of six projects, starting with his 2011 debut album Finally Famous and his most recent album, 2020’s Detroit 2.

Last year, Kanye announced that he was giving back the 50 percent share he owned of his G.O.O.D. Music artists’ masters. At the time, Sean responded by thanking Ye, however, it’s unclear if he followed through with his promise.

Sean is now working on a new album, his first since leaving G.O.O.D. Music. “Album coming out crazy, it’s not done but I still felt like it was time to give the people who do f**k wit me n Hit some more music, love!” he wrote.

What You Expect marks Sean’s first proper solo offering since Detroit 2, which dropped last September and was executive produced by Hit-Boy.