Big Dummy: Woman Arrested After Running Onto Phoenix Tarmac to Stop Flight She Missed [Video]

A Missouri woman was arrested this week after she rushed onto a tarmac in an attempt to stop a plane from taking off without her.

via Complex:

According to FOX 6, the incident took place at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Sunday, after 53-year-old Vickie Meyers had missed her flight. Authorities say the woman initially tried to open the closed gate by entering numbers of the keypad, but eventually opened emergency doors and began making her way down a flight of stairs toward the nose of the plane. Airport staffers “immediately made contact” with Meyers and then called police for assistance.

Officers say the woman, who appeared to be intoxicated, admitted she tried to stop the plane “so she would not miss her flight.”

Cellphone footage of the bizarre moment was posted on social media, showing law enforcement confronting Meyers before placing her in handcuffs. She was ultimately charged with first degree criminal trespassing on a crucial public service facility—a felony in Arizona. Authorities say no one was injured during the incident and “there was no impact to airport operations.”

“She decided to go out the emergency doors, to the tarmac, and start arguing with grounds crews about why she should be let on the plane still,” said Bryan Jones, a bystander who filmed the confrontation.

She’s lucky she didn’t get killed.