Big Dummy: Capitol Rioter Who Bragged She Was ‘Definitely Not Going to Jail’ Receives Prison Sentence

A real estate agent who bragged that she was “definitely not going to jail” for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was sentenced Thursday to 60 days in prison, CBS News reports.

via Complex:

Jennifer Leigh Ryan pleaded guilty to one count of “parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol building” for boarding a private plane with a group of people out of Denton, Texas to Washington, D.C. to “storm the Capitol,” as she stated in one of several videos posted on her social media that day.

Among the several live-streams she posted on Facebook, there was one where Ryan turned the camera on herself, gave away her identity and promoted her real estate business. “Y’all know who to hire for your realtor, Jenna Ryan for your realtor,” she said. Ryan later updated her followers on Twitter, informing them she “just stormed the Capitol,” which she called “one of the best days of my life.”

In March, Ryan tweeted that she felt like there was no time behind bars in her future. “Definitely not going to jail,” she wrote. “Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I’m not going to jail. Sorry to rain on your hater parade. I did nothing wrong.”

A remorseful Ryan struck a different tone during her sentencing, saying, “This is not anything that remotely resembles who I am.” Judge Christopher Cooper told Ryan that since the public would be “interested” in the length of her sentence, it was necessary that the ruling “should tell them that we take it seriously … and that it should never happen again.”

She will also be required to pay a $1,500 to the Architect of the Capitol.

60 days? She needs year. Minimum.