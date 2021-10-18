Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One’s Verzuz Battle: Here’s What Happened [Video]

On Sunday, the team at Verzuz debuted a battle that showcased the culture that birthed the careers of Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, the Verzuz Founding Fathers.

via: Pitchfork

Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One took the stage in Brooklyn for the latest live-audience installation of Verzuz. The event featured several special guests, including Roxanne Shanté, Eric B, Mad Lion, Das EFX, and more. Find a playlist featuring songs from tonight’s event below.

KRS-One’s most recent record was 2020’s Between da Protests, while Big Daddy Kane has yet to release an album-length follow-up to 1998’s Veteranz Day. He did, however, share the new song “Enough!” with Chuck D and Loren Oden last year. In September, Fat Joe faced off against Ja Rule for another Verzuz at the Barclays Center.

If you are a rapper you better get Big Daddy Kane on the phone for a collab #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/1a3L2VSMmu — Aria (@aria_is_chicc) October 18, 2021

The Winner was The culture.