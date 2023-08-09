‘Big Brother’ Houseguest Luke Valentine Ousted After Dropping N-Word: “Zero Tolerance For Using Racial Slur”

‘Big Brother 25’ contestant Luke Valentine just got kicked out of the house after casually dropping the N-word in the middle of a conversation with other houseguests.

via: Deadline

“Luke violated the Big Brother code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur, CBS said in a statement. “He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night’s show.”

Fans furiously took to social media, calling for Valentine’s ouster.

Valentine, who is white, dropped the N-word during a conversation with Jared Fields, Cory Wurtenberger and Hisam Goueli Tuesday night. “We were in the f*cking (inaudible) room, n****,” he said before quickly catching himself and saying “I’m sorry.”

Jared, who is Black, reacted to the comment, saying sometimes the n-word makes white people more uncomfortable than Black people. “I don’t give a f*ck,” he said. “Yeah, right, I should’ve made you feel uncomfortable real quick, like, ‘Whoa, bro, what you just say?’”

