Biden’s Dog Commander Sent Secret Service Officer to Hospital, Bit 6 Others After Replacing First Pooch Major

President Biden’s pooch Commander is not some sweet, loving pet, but rather a complete menace to society.

via: New York Post

President Biden’s nearly 2-year-old German shepherd Commander bit seven people in a four-month period after former first dog Major was ousted from the White House over similar aggressive behavior, according to internal Secret Service communications reviewed by The Post.

The shocking spate of incidents involving Commander — none of them previously reported — mirrors attacks involving Major, who the White House says was given to family friends after biting many Secret Service members in 2021.

In the most serious documented incident involving Commander, the White House physician’s office on Nov. 3, 2022, referred a bitten Secret Service uniformed officer to a local hospital for treatment after the dog clamped down on their arm and thigh, according to emails released under the Freedom of Information Act to conservative legal group Judicial Watch.

Records show Commander broke the skin of a different Secret Service member’s hand and arm weeks later after the president unleashed him outside the White House following a family movie night — and the following month, Commander bit the back of a security technician at Biden’s Wilmington, Del., home.

The first family’s new headache comes as House Republicans intensify their focus on Joe Biden’s role in his son Hunter and brother James Biden’s international business dealings in countries such as Ukraine and China — with one of Hunter’s closest associates, Devon Archer, expected to testify next week that the first son often put his then-vice president dad on speaker phone while with his foreign partners.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the dog bites — after facing criticism for non-transparency for covering up incidents involving former first dog Major.

The documented attacks from September 2022 through January likely are an incomplete accounting of incidents involving Commander because the period of time doesn’t cover his initial nine months at the White House or the most recent six-month window of time.

“These shocking records raise fundamental questions about President Biden and the Secret Service,” said Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton.

“This is a special sort of craziness and corruption where a president would allow his dog to repeatedly attack and bite Secret Service and White House personnel. And rather than protect its agents, the Secret Service tried to illegally hide documents about the abuse of its agents and officers by the Biden family,” Fitton added.

Biden, 80, has reportedly expressed doubts about the honesty of a Secret Service member who reported being bitten on the leg by his prior dog Major, also a German shepherd, and the White House has not disclosed any biting incidents involving Commander, who often can be heard barking on the executive mansion’s grounds.

Behind the scenes, agents described alarming series of incidents.

The most serious incident, on Nov. 3, began as a Secret Service officer was seated at the bottom of a stairwell at the White House.

Commander “came down the stairs and walked toward” them, according to an internal agency email.

The dog, unprovoked, reportedly bit the officer’s arm on the tricep area — and, when the officer stood up, chomped down on the quad muscle area on their leg.

Another officer reported that the attack victim reported “a considerable amount of pain” and said they were forced to use a steel cart to shield against further attack.

An officer at the Secret Service Joint Operations Center wrote, “WH medical treated the officer and made the decision to have [the victim] transported to [redacted] Hospital.”

Two days after the incident, the attacked agent, whose doctor placed them on restricted duty for three days after their visit to the hospital, emailed to a colleague who asked about their recovery: “My leg and arm still hurts. He bit me twice and ran at me twice.”

The fellow Secret Service member wrote back: “What a joke … if it wasn’t their dog he would already have been put down – freaking clown needs a muzzle.”

Some of the incidents directly involved the first family, according to the email cache.