Biden Administration to Start Mailing At-Home COVID-19 Tests for Free—Here’s How to Get It

The federal government next month will start mailing at-home Covid test kits for free to any U.S. household that requests one, a senior administration official said, as the omicron variant of the coronavirus contributes to a spike in new cases.

Starting Saturday, Jan. 15, Americans with private insurance will be able to purchase at-home testing kits online or in stores, and get them reimbursed through a simple claim with their insurer. In order to do so, a receipt must be provided, and tests will not be subject to deductibles. Insurers have since detailed a list of the preferred storefronts and pharmacies through which to purchase these tests, as they will only reimburse up to $12 per test.

Per the Biden administration’s COVID relief efforts, insurers must cover up to eight tests per person per month. It’s worth stressing that only tests bought from Jan. 15 onwards qualify for reimbursement.

If you’re not insured, you can still get free tests through the COVID-19 tests government site here. Per NBC News, the tests will be available to order at no cost starting Wednesday, Jan. 19. It’s all part of Biden’s plan to make 500 million at-home tests available to the American public for free.

“The program is intended to really ensure that people have at-home rapid tests available in the weeks ahead,” said a senior administration official. “And as we have said, this is just one more program on top of a number of programs that we have been putting in place.” The tests will be delivered between seven to 12 days, and will be shipped through the U.S. postal service.

“Testing is an important tool to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” the White House said in a statement announcing the news of the free at-home tests. “Public health experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that Americans use at-home tests if they begin to have symptoms, at least five days after coming in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, or are gathering indoors with a group of people who are at risk of severe disease or unvaccinated.”

Sign up here and get yourself some free at home test.