Bhad Bhabie’s Home Reportedly Almost Broken Into After Her BF Was Shot

Bhad Bhabie had a super scary Thursday afternoon … three gunmen allegedly tried to storm inside the rapper’s Los Angeles area home — but she called police and the trio got out of dodge.

According to TMZ, three gunmen tried to force their way into Bhabie’s home. The rapper was reportedly home at the time, and called police. The gunman fled the scene when authorities were alerted.

As previously reported, Bhabie’s boyfriend, Le Vaughn, was shot in a Los Angeles strip club.

According to TMZ, on early Wednesday morning, Vaughn, took a bullet to the hand, and another victim was shot in the shoulder. Both were transferred to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities believe the shooting occurred after two groups of men allegedly got into an altercation at Sam’s Hofbrau. The incident continued outside the club, and ended with police chasing one suspect in a white G-Wagon. The suspect reportedly got away as police lost them as the chase made its way to the freeway.

Police are trying to determine if the two incidents have anything connection to each other.

What’s more, Bhabie’s on-and-off BF Le Vaughn was also at her house, arriving there just minutes before the armed suspects attempted to break in through a side door, according to our law enforcement sources.

Our sources say either Bhabie or LV first spotted the perpetrators … but it was Bhabie who called the cops. Police raced to the scene, but the trespassers were already gone.

A rep for Bhabie confirmed to TMZ that cops visited her home. However, they were following up on leads in relation to Wednesday’s shooting at Sam’s Hofbrau strip club near downtown L.A.

TMZ broke the story … Le Vaughn — the father of Bhabie’s child — was shot in the hand after he and some friends got into an altercation with another group at the club.

Police say at least one other person was shot as well, before the suspects fled. Detectives have not made any arrests.

Le Vaughn was taken to a medical center, where he posted a video of himself in a hospital bed and flashed his bandaged pinky finger. He was later discharged and is now doing “fine.” The other victim also survived.

It’s unclear if the strip club shooting is connected to the attempted break-in at Bhabie’s home. We’ve reached out to police for more information … so far, no word back.

