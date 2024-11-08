Home > NEWS

Bhad Bhabie Suggests She May Have Cancer on Instagram, Fans Freak Out

BY: Walker

Published 4 hours ago

Bhad Bhabie issued a cryptic message that has many of her fans concerned, implying that she may have cancer.

The 21-year-old social media star — whose real name is Danielle Bregoli — has been beset by comments from fans concerned for her health after she recently displayed significant weight loss in recent weeks.

Despite mentioning the cancer medicine, she didn’t confirm if she has cancer, and she so far has not shared any more details about her health.

DailyMail.com has reached out to Bregoli to request comment.

Bhad Bhabie — who recently reconciled with her estranged father — shared her shocking news after reposting a photo of herself posing with her ex-boyfriend Le Vaughn, despite accusing him of domestic violence earlier this year.

She welcomed her first child, a baby daughter she shared with Le Vaughn, in March.

Bregoli seemed to launch her Instagram Stories post in response to concerned comments fans have made about her significantly slimmed-down figure.

‘I’m Sorry my cancer medicine made me loose weight. Im slowly gaining it back,’ she wrote. ‘So stop running w the worst narratives [sic].’

As she shared the post on her Stories, fans couldn’t respond to the news.

But over on X (formerly Twitter), users shared their support for her and hoped for a positive outcome.

via: Daily Mail

