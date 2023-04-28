Bhad Bhabie Slams ‘Pedophile’ Label Over Chief Keef Relationship, Maintains He Didn’t Groom Her [Photos]

Bhad Bhabie has taken to Twitter to rant about something once again. This time, it’s about her relationship with her former beau Chief Keef.

The 20-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Thursday to address the sexual predator allegations levied against Sosa. The accusations were fueled this week after Bhabie’s appearance on the High Low with EmRata podcast, where she discussed her past relationship with Keef.

Dating rumors started swirling around the artists back in 2020, when Bhabie was underage and Keef was around 24. However, Bhabie told host Emily Ratajkowski that the relationship didn’t begin until she was 18—a detail that led some to believe she had been groomed. Bhabie has since called the allegations “disrespectful asf” and insisted Keef does not deserve to be labeled a pedophile.

“Wait I’m mad confused,” she tweeted. “20 and 27 is weird but 30 and 37 isn’t? Calling someone a pedophile isn’t just something you say to troll or talk shit. It’s disrespectful asf. I can’t stand the mf but I’m not the type of person to let someone’s name b ruined with lies. Dead that shit.”

Bhabie reiterated that she was an adult when her relationship with Keef began, but admitted they met when she was underage.

“Just bc he knew me before I was 18 doesn’t mean it was like that,” she tweeted. “Y’all wouldn’t understand how we were and that don’t mean he groomed me either. I’m in a new relationship now and happy asf. I don’t care to keep feeding into the bullshit, but both me and Sosa characters got played with badly today. I’m not okay w it.”

Also on the High Low podcast, Bhabie revealed she had six tattoos dedicated to Chief Keef—including one of his last name, initials, and birthday—which she recently covered up. When asked why she got rid of the ink, Bhabie told the host she was simply “sick of his shit.”

“I’m just tired of being delusional. I’m so over it,” she said, before adding that she and Keef were never an official item. “I would say we were pretty close, but I’ve known him for a minute…I feel like I’m kind of wrong, in a way, because I just walked out without rhyme or reason. I mean, I had a little bit of a reason but it was like, ‘Damn, bitch, you just stopped talking to me?’” I don’t mean to sit here and put him on blast…I really took to and I really loved him.”

Hear the full Bhad Bhabie/Emily Ratajkowski conversation below.