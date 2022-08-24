Bhad Bhabie Launches $1.7 Million Scholarship for Trade School Students and Young Entrepreneurs [Photo]

Bhad Bhabie is giving back in a big way.

It has been reported that the 19-year-old female emcee has launched the Bhad Scholarship Award in partnership with Educapital Foundation.

The new foundation prides itself to be “only national foundation to focus its efforts on trade school education for the country’s most underserved, impoverished students.” It will distribute $1.7 million among 1,000 students enrolling in technical and trade schools as well as those who have graduated and are pursuing entrepreneurship or further education.

The recipients of the Bhad Scholarship will be getting $1,000 toward their schooling. Meanwhile, 50 grads will be given $10,000 to launch businesses. Additionally, Bhabie will “handpick graduates” for “full-ride scholarships from a $200,000 fund.”

According to a press release, the scholarship program supports a series of “highly varied programs” for “in-demand trades including pharmacy technician, cosmetology, the business of cannabis, cyber security, e-commerce” and others.

“While developing this scholarship program, it was great collaborating with Educapital’s Aisha Rodriguez & Dr. Brenita Mitchell, both amazing women giving amazing opportunities to the next generation of entrepreneurs,” the “Gucci Flip Flops” raptress stated. “We didn’t want to just give out tuition funds but also help the grads with startup capital to launch their own businesses. I can’t wait to see what these young hustlers do.”

“We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with Bhad Bhabie that allows us the continue our mission to eliminate poverty through trade school education. I have seen firsthand the role education plays in opening doors to building wealth and creating successful career opportunities,” said Dr. Brenita Mitchell, founder of Educapital Foundation. “By removing financial barriers, the Bhad Scholarship will help students spend more time focusing on their studies, and help them achieve their lifelong dreams.”

The California star went on to elaborate, “I know that there’s a lot of kids out there that really want to get real jobs and want to work hard, but they just don’t have the money to provide it. I thought it was an amazing idea.”

She also said that she would probably be a nail technician if her life had taken a different path. “I want to get into owning more businesses. I want to own a nail salon. I want to hopefully end up having it become a franchise and putting them in multiple different areas,” she shared.

On the same day, Bhabie shared the news about the foundation launching on her Instagram account. “If I did some dumb s**t all the blogs would post it but we give away $1.7m in scholarships and grants to start small businesses and it’s [cricket emoji]. I’m just going to mind my business and do me?. go to BHADScholarships.com now and get this money,” she wrote in the caption alongside a screenshot of an article of her.

A year ago, Bhabie founded an independent record label named Bhad Music after four years with Atlantic. Later in April, the young star bought a $6.1 million, 9,200-square-foot mansion in her home state in an all-cash deal. She also bragged about earning a staggering $50 million on OnlyFans.