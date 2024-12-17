Beyond the Gates Trailer Introduces the First Black Daytime Soap in 35 Years

BY: Walker Published 50 mins ago

The first trailer for Beyond the Gates, CBS’ new daytime soap is here, and it’s explosive.

“Beyond the Gates,” the first new daytime broadcast soap opera in years, which launches in place of “The Talk” in the new year. Project is the first to come from a CBS Studios/NAACP joint venture.

Per the show’s logline: “‘Beyond the Gates’ is set in a leafy Maryland suburb just outside of Washington, D.C., and in one the most affluent African American counties in the United States. Here you’ll find a posh gated community with winding tree-lined streets and luxurious mansions to call home. At the center of this community are the Duprees, a powerful and prestigious multi-generational family that is the very definition of Black royalty. But behind these pristine walls and lush, manicured gardens are juicy secrets and scandals waiting to be uncovered. And those who live outside these gates are watching closely. These are the places where our characters live, love, work and play. Those who have ‘made it’ and those who haven’t are all trying to navigate life … and some with more grace than others.”

The series, which is created in partnership with P&G Studios, premieres on Feb. 24. It will air weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT on CBS, and also will stream on Paramount+.

“Beyond the Gates” stars Tamara Tunie, Clifton Davis, Daphnee Duplaix, Karla Mosley, Alex Alegria, Lauren Buglioli, Brandon Claybon, Timon Kyle Durrett, Sean Freeman, Ben Gavin, Marquita Goings, Jibre Hordges, Jen Jacob, Maurice Johnson, Trisha Mann-Grant, Mike Manning, RhonniRose Mantilla, Ambyr Michelle, Colby Muhammad and Arielle Prepetit.