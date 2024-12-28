Beyoncé’s Mom Tina Knowles Claps Back at ‘Obsessed’ Online Trolls After Her Daughter’s Christmas Day Performance

BY: Walker Published 19 seconds ago

Ms. Tina Knowles called for the “dumb” trolling to stop following Beyoncé’s NFL Christmas Day halftime performance on Wednesday (Dec. 25).

Knowles reposted a user’s Instagram post on Friday, Dec. 27, that read, “no matter how undeniably talented you are, people will always, ALWAYS, always have some negative ish to say.”

Knowles, 70, agreed with the post, which came after her daughter Beyoncé’s Christmas Day halftime performance at the Houston Texans-Baltimore Ravens game.

“My sentiments exactly! It is mind-boggling to me that you would take your precious Christmas day and watch a performance of someone you hate and you don’t think has talent so that you can go talk ish about it later,” Knowles wrote on Instagram.

Knowles proceeded to call out trolls for tuning in for the halftime performance in the first place.

“Obviously you are so obsessed with them, addicted to them, and secretly admire them, wish you could be them, that you cannot help but to watch and critique and comment and say dumb ridiculous stuff that makes you look like a joke!!” Knowles continued in the caption.

The former manager of Destiny’s Child encouraged haters to move on next time and watch “goofy cartoons or Bozo the clown” instead.

“I have learned so much from her warrior spirit, of when they go low I work harder,” Knowles said quoting Isaiah 54:7. “No weapon formed against me shall prosper.”

Beyoncé performed in her hometown of Houston, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 25. The multi-Grammy winning artist delivered a spectacular show that earned the name “Beyoncé Bowl.”