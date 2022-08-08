Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’ Lands at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, First Solo Chart-Topper Since 2008's 'Single Ladies'

Beyoncé has earned her eighth Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 with “Break My Soul.”

via Billboard:

Beyonce?‘s “Break My Soul” bounds to No. 1, from No. 6, on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. The song marks the superstar’s eighth solo leader on the list. The track, which debuted at No. 15 six weeks earlier, is from her new LP Renaissance, which launches as her seventh No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Concurrently, two songs ascend to the Hot 100’s top 10: Steve Lacy‘s “Bad Habit” (11-7), which also rises to the top of the Streaming Songs chart, and Nicky Youre and dazy’s “Sunroof” (12-9), marking all three acts’ first trips to the Hot 100’s top tier.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Aug. 13, 2022) will update on tomorrow (Aug. 9).

“Break My Soul,” released on Parkwood/Columbia Records, becomes the 1,140th No. 1 in the Hot 100’s 64-year history.

Airplay, sales & streams: “Soul” drew 61.7 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 8%) and 18.9 million streams (up 114%) and sold 13,000 downloads (up 113%) in the July 29-Aug. 4 tracking week, according to Luminate, as the song claims dual top Streaming and Sales Gainer honors on the Hot 100.

The track vaults 25-3 on Streaming Songs and holds at its No. 4 high on the Radio Songs chart.

In addition to its original version on Renaissance, “Soul” was available in six alternate forms during the tracking week: its Honey Dijon, Terry Hunter and will.i.am remixes; its Nita Aviance club mix; and a cappella and instrumental versions. (Its “The Queens Remix,” with Madonna and which shouts out a host of influential Black female entertainers, arrived Aug. 5, the first day of the tracking week for next week’s Billboardcharts, dated Aug. 20.)

Beyonce?’s eighth solo Hot 100 No. 1: Beyonce? lands her eighth Hot 100 No. 1 as a soloist. Here’s a recap:

“Crazy in Love,” feat. Jay-Z, eight weeks at No. 1, beginning July 12, 2003

“Baby Boy,” feat. Sean Paul, nine, Oct. 4, 2003

“Check on It,” feat. Slim Thug, five, Feb. 4, 2006

“Irreplaceable,” 10, Dec. 16, 2006

“Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It),” four, Dec. 13, 2008

“Perfect” (Ed Sheeran duet with Beyonce?), five (on which she was credited; the song led for six weeks total), Dec. 23, 2017

“Savage” (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyonce?), one, May 30, 2020

“Break My Soul,” one week to-date, Aug. 13, 2022

Congrats Bey! We can’t wait for the visual!