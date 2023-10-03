Beyoncé’s $579 Million Renaissance World Tour Makes Her the Woman with the Highest Grossing Tour of All-Time

Beyoncé holds the record of being the woman with the highest grossest concert of all time thanks to her Renaissance World Tour.

via Variety:

Live Nation has announced that the superstar’s global trek earned more than $579 million worldwide, with 2.7 million fans attending across 56 dates in 39 cities. The tour, produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation, was a cultural phenomenon, with attendees dressed in their finest silver outfits meticulously documenting every stop on social media. It made history at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London, where she played five nights — the most an artist has had at the stadium since its opening in 2019 — for 238,000 fans across all shows.

Shortly after walking off stage at the Kansas City finale, Beyoncé revealed that she will be bringing the tour to movie theaters in December, releasing the trailer for “Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce.” Ticket pre-sales were swiftly made available at theater chains including AMC, Regal and Cinemark, with the film set for release on Dec. 1.

The trailer shows footage of her daughter (and consistent tour guest star) Blue Ivy Carter rehearsing, as well as her and Jay-Z’s twins, Rumi and Sir. Insiders claim that the movie will feature highlights from the Renaissance World Tour and footage recording the album, as well as the long-awaited music videos for songs from the project.

Beyoncé initially released “Renaissance” in July 2022 and teased the tour three months later. The Renaissance World Tour kicked off on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden, continuing on through Europe before landing in Toronto on July 8. Throughout its duration, Beyoncé led a team of more than 300 touring crew members, bringing out guests including Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion and Diana Ross.

Beyoncé is making BANK — and this is just act 1!