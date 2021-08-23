Beyoncé Wears Priceless Yellow Diamond in Tiffany Campaign with Jay-Z [Photos]

Beyoncé and Jay-Z star in Tiffany & Co.’s new “About Love” campaign, with the “Halo” hitmaker posing in the priceless Tiffany Diamond.

via: AceShowbiz

On Sunday, August 22, the 39-year-old R&B star shared on Instagram a picture of herself with her husband in front of a Jean-Michel Basquiat painting. The snap saw her looking elegant in a curve-hugging black dress and a $30 million diamond while her husband looked dashing in a black tuxedo and bow tie.

Another snap, meanwhile, displayed Beyonce posing in front of Jay-Z as the hip-hop mogul softly touched her face. In another image, the Ivy Park founder could be seen wrapping her arm around her husband’s hips as he looked at the camera.

Fans have since gushed over Beyonce and Jay-Z’s looks. One Instagram user raved, “YESSSS ITS GIVINGGGGGG!!!! BEY YOU LOOK GREAT!!” Another added, “Y’all look better and better.” A third simply chimed in, “Loveee.”

Of the About Love campaign, the “Crazy in Love” songstress and the “Empire State of Mind” hitmaker told PEOPLE, “Love is the diamond that the jewelry and art decorate.” Also speaking about the ad was executive vice president of product and communications at Tiffany, Alexandre Arnault. “Beyonce and Jay-Z are the epitome of the modern love story,” Alexandre first stated.

“As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany’s values,” Alexandre went on noting. “We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family.”

As part of its promotional push for the year-long campaign, the company is set to release a short film that features Beyonce’s rendition of “Moon River” from “Breakfast At Tiffany’s”. It will be dropped on September 15.

This marks the first time the Carters — who met in 1999, married in 2008 and share three children — have appeared in a campaign together. As part of the partnership, Tiffany & Co. is pledging a $2 million commitment towards scholarship and internship programs for historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).