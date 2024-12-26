Home > NEWS

Beyoncé Has Something Coming In January, She Teases After Her NFL Halftime Show

BY: Walker

Published 6 hours ago

This year, the NFL made a concerted effort to take some of the Christmas sports viewership away from the NBA, and they made quite the splash by hosting a Beyoncé-starring halftime show. While all eyes were on Bey yesterday, she took the opportunity to tease something coming early next year, via a teaser video shared on social media after her performance.

Bey took to social media to share a short video teaser. In the teaser, captioned “look at that horse”, she sits atop a white stag in her cowboy outfit as she waves around the American flag.

The teaser ends with the date January 14, 2025 flashing onscreen.

You can see the teaser below.

The teaser has led fans to speculate if Beyoncé is announcing a tour behind ‘Cowboy Carter’ or ‘Act III’ of her ‘Renaissance’ trilogy. Other forms of speculation include visuals for ‘Cowboy Carter’.

Beyoncé has yet to tour behind ‘Cowboy Carter’, last performing around ‘Renaissance’ in October 2023.

