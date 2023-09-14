Beyoncé Shares Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse of 42nd Birthday Celebration with Jay-Z and Parents [Photos]

Beyoncé is incredibly close to her family but notoriously private, so fans were more than happy when the award-winning singer shared a new picture with her loved ones at the start of the week.

via: People

The “Break My Soul” singer, 42, shared a carousel of images from her Sept. 4 birthday on Instagram on Monday, starting with a sweet image of her mom Tina Knowles, and dad Mathew Knowles planting a kiss on both her cheeks.

Wearing a Renaissance World Tour T-shirt and ripped blue jeans, Beyoncé also shared a photo of her standing backstage in a light-hearted pose while holding a drink, followed by a video of her celebrating on stage in a “Virgo’s Groove” T-shirt and futuristic sunglasses.

The singer was then shown cuddling up to husband Jay-Z on a kitchen counter with the words “Happy Birthday” spelled out behind them by large silver balloons.

Continuing her wish that fans wear silver for her birthday show in Los Angeles, Beyoncé’s birthday cake consisted of a silver disco ball, surrounded by smaller silver balls, while a white floral “B” was present surrounded by white roses and small disco balls.

The final picture in the carousel showed the singer with her back to the camera wearing a white T-shirt with “Beyoncé’s B’Day Party” written over it in blue.

Tina Knowles posted a picture of the proud parents both kissing their firstborn on each cheek, as the superstar smiled. It was posted alongside an almost identical snapshot that had originally been taken in 2018.

“We re-enacted this photo from 2018 to celebrate our firstborn! Thankful to God that we can still be here and healthy to witness another Birthday,” she wrote in the caption.