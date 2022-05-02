Beyoncé and Rihanna Invest in French Design Brand

In its series A funding round, Destree made quite the entrance. The French ready-to-wear and accessories brand locked in a roster of all-female A-list investors including Rihanna, Beyoncé, Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Alba and Gisele Bündchen, says Géraldine Guyot, co-founder of the Paris-headquartered brand.

via: Essence

The brand says that they aim to not only double the size of its team but also “open its first freestanding stores and reach deeper into several markets,” according to Billboard.

Based in Paris, France, the company’s website reveals the brand is fairly new, launched in 2016 by Géraldine Guyot and Laetitia Lumbroso.

“Destree tells the story of a colorful and singular passion, of a Parisian yet different style, drawing its beauty from the visual dissonances it evokes and which it translates through a graphic and structured aesthetic,” reads the site.

Vogue reports that the funding will develop its presence in China, boost digital as well as accelerate wholesale. Still, Lumbroso expects DTC to represent 80 percent of the brand’s sales by 2024, up from 50 percent today.

The brand says they offer pieces that are both essential and unique with a graphic charm that combines clean shapes and singularity. It is a tribute to contemporary art where colors come in perfect harmony to create materials that stand out among the rest.

All investors considered, Guyot and Lumbroso still retain majority control of the business, WWD reports.