Beyoncé surprised fans with a new remix on Friday!

The singer dropped a remix to fan-favorite ‘Renaissance’ track “America Has a Problem,” featuring Kendrick Lamar.

While Bey doesn’t add any new verses to the song, Kendrick lights up the intro and a few adlibs — and there are a some production changes towards the end of the song.

This isn’t the first time Beyoncé and Kendrick have worked together. If you remember, Bey tapped Kendrick for 2016’s “Freedom.”

Get into “America Has a Problem” below!