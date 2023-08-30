Beyoncé Named Honorary Mayor Of Santa Clara Ahead Of “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” Show [Photos]

Okay, Santa Clara, Calif., it’s time to get in formation. There’s a new mayor in town.

via: Rap-Up

On Tuesday (Aug. 29), Santa Clara City Council made Beyoncé honorary mayor ahead of her show at Levi’s Stadium this evening (Aug. 30). Notably, the musician’s publicist, Dr. Yvette Noel-Schure, accepted the key to the city on her behalf.

“The city of Santa Clara is excited about Beyoncé’s upcoming visit to the world-renowned Levi’s Stadium,” said spokesperson Michelle Templeton. “Her concerts will certainly bring a great deal of energy and excitement.”

The council’s proclamation cited the singer’s “tremendous cultural impact as one of the most influential pop culture figures,” per The Mercury News. It also highlighted her record 32 Grammy Awards and philanthropic commitments, including co-founding the Survivor Foundation and BeyGOOD.

However, the music icon wasn’t the first to enjoy such recognition in Santa Clara. Taylor Swift received the same honor when her “Eras Tour” touched down in July, even inspiring a temporary rebranding of the city as “Swiftie Clara.” Still, the stakes seemed higher for Beyoncé, currently amid her 56-date “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” and set to turn 42 this September.

The songstress recently took to Instagram to share how she wanted to celebrate her birthday month. On her Instagram Story, she encouraged fans to wear shimmering apparel to upcoming concerts.

She wrote, “This tour has been such a joy, and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows [from Aug. 23 to Sept. 22]!”

“We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in a house of chrome. See you there,” Bey continued. “Your B at RWT.”

Other cities are getting on the “Beyoncé Day” bandwagon as well. Atlanta and Minneapolis previously celebrated their own versions in line with her stops. Given that the Houston native kicked off her arena run in Stockholm last May and wrapped the European leg in June, her U.S. run evidently promises a month more of headline-grabbing moments.

According to Billboard, “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” marked her highest-grossing yet and continues to attract high-profile attendees, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Madonna, and Oprah Winfrey.