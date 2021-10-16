Beyoncé and Jay-Z Attend Second Wedding of Tiffany & Co. Executive Alexandre Arnault in Venice

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were photographed arriving to Alexandre Arnault’s second wedding to bride Geralde Guyot in Venice, Italy, on Saturday.

Arnault, the EVP of product and communications at Tiffany & Co., is the son of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton CEO Bernard Arnault, while Guyot is the founder of French brand D’Estrëe.

The music power couple looked glamorous as ever as they arrived to celebrate their friends’ nuptials in the City of Canals.

Beyoncé, who was masked up, stunned in a blue dress, which she paired with matching heels, a black coat and a sparkly purse. The Lemonadesinger’s neck was also draped in stunning jewels. Meanwhile, the 4:44 rapper looked dapper alongside his wife in a navy suit.

The Dreamgirls actress has also been documenting the couple’s time in Venice for her 213 million Instagram followers.

On Friday, she shared a series of snapshots of the pair living it up on a lavish boat. Beyoncé looked both fancy and fierce in a one-shouldered, blue-and-white gown alongside JAY-Z, who donned a black suit and sunglasses.

The couple’s Tiffany & Co. campaign celebrating their love story and undeniable chemistry launched globally in September.

Entitled ABOUT LOVE, the fall 2021 ad stars the singer modeling the iconic Tiffany Yellow Diamond, making her only the fourth person ever to wear the priceless piece of fashion history. JAY-Z wears Jean Schlumberger’s legendary Bird on a Rock brooch, reconstructed as a pair of one-of-a-kind cuff links.

“Beyoncé and JAY-Z are the epitome of the modern love story. As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany’s values,” Arnault said in a statement to PEOPLE. “We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family.”

The “Formation” singer has had a lot to celebrate as of late. In September, she marked her milestone 40th birthday and penned a letter of gratitudeand inspiration to her fans. The superstar also took aim at the old-fashioned notion that life goes downhill for women after 40.

“Whoever tried to condition women to feel that we are supposed to be old or unhappy when we turn 40 got it ALL THE WAY F’d UP. This has absolutely been the best I’ve felt in my life,” Beyoncé said, adding, “I’m so grateful to be GROWN, GROWN!”

The mom of three also thanked her Beyhive fanbase for their birthday wishes and continued support of her career. “As Virgo Season comes to an end, I hope my fellow Virgos had great birthdays,” the singer said.

“I’m so thankful for every inspiring human who took the time to send me all the beautiful messages. I cried tears of joy and was covered in chilly bumps,” she continued. “Your videos, your posts, your countdowns, your playlists and your well wishes, I will cherish forever.”

“Most of y’all met me when I was 15, and we have grown up together. You bring sooooo much joy into my life. I hope my art can continue to bring a little joy into yours,” Beyoncé concluded.

