Beyoncé Is A Denim Cowboy Once Again In A New Levi’s Ad That Remakes A Classic Commercial [Video]

BY: Walker Published 23 hours ago

Levi’s has reinterpreted another one of the jean company’s iconic ads, starring Beyoncé.

In the second video released in her partnership with the American clothing company, this advert features Knowles-Carter showcasing her pool playing prowess (at what we can only assume to be “the dive bar she always thought was nice”) against actor Timothy Olyphant.

Advertisement

This short clip — which was dropped on Monday and features Beyoncé in a full-glam Canadian tuxedo — was posted to the 35-time Grammy-Award winner’s official Instagram account with the simple caption, “iin my jeans.” This ad is a reimagining of Levi’s original “Pool Hall” campaign, which was launched in 1991. Both videos are set in a similar location, but this version features the mega superstar’s hit song with Post Malone, “LEVII’S JEANS,” playing in the background.

Yoncé first collaborated with Levi’s back in September 2024, appearing in another short clip set in a laundromat, which recreates the brand’s 1985 “Launderette” commercial. Queen Bey is also the face of Levi’s “Live In” collection, which includes a variety of items such as denim vests, pants, shirts, and even Western hats.

As she prepares for her 2025 Cowboy Carter World Tour, which kicks off in California in April, this collaboration highlights the shared values between the songstress and the denim brand: a unique passion for showcasing individualism regardless of the location. Check out some of our favorite pieces from the collection below, and get ready to “take it to the floor now” Beyoncé style.

via: Rolling Stone

Advertisement

Check out the video above and find the original ad below.