Beyoncé Debuts Video For New Rodeo-Themed Ivy Park Collection [Photos + Video]

Beyoncé has never shied away from her roots, so it was only a matter of time before the Houston native dedicated an Ivy Park drop to Black cowboys and cowgirls.

Focused on the often forgotten legacy of Black cowboys and cowgirls, the latest collection is called Ivy Park Rodeo. With 58 women’s and unisex pieces, five different pairs of shoes, and 13 accessories, the drop ranges in price from $45 to $200. The new teaser to accompany the reveal of the next Ivy Park release stars Bey herself, sporting some bold denim looks and even showcasing her roping skills.

The Rodeo collection is set to drop through the official Adidas website on Aug. 19, and will follow with a global launch the next day. As with other drops from the brand, sizes will range from XXXXS to 4XL.

Snoh Aalegra and The Wire and Fargo actor Glynn Turman also show up in the video for the collection, with the latter originally teasing the collection with a video of him riding a horse and talking about his days shoveling manure at the Central Park stables so he could ride for free.

“He says from as long as he could remember, he has had a fascination with horses,” the Ivy Park website reads of Turman. “An accomplished horseman and rodeo champion off-screen, he and his wife, Jo-Ann, cofounded and direct a free Western-style summer camp, ‘Camp Gid D Up’ for inner-city and at-risk youth since 1992. He credits that attending youth camps as a kid saved him from juvenile delinquency.”

