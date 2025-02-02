Beyoncé Confirms Cowboy Carter Tour 2025 After Teasing Major Announcement Since Her Christmas Day Halftime Show

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Saddle up. Beyoncé announced her “Cowboy Carter” tour Sunday ahead of the 2025 Grammy Awards.

On Sunday, Feb. 2, the “16 Carriages” singer, 43, dropped the announcement that she is embarking on her Cowboy Carter Tour following the release of her eponymous country-themed album.

In a video posted on Beyoncé’s Instagram revealing the news, a sign hanging over a desert floor in the night sky lights up repeatedly with the words ‘COWBOY CARTER TOUR’ in big bright block letters as an electrical hum and wind is heard in the background.

Beyoncé followed up the video with a second post showing a close-up photo of her rocking bleached eyebrows and white-blonde braids with a bold red lip while surrounded by a black background, as portrayed in the promotional images for her Cowboy Carter album.

“COWBOY CARTER TOUR 2025,” the caption read, confirming the news. Beyoncé also changed her Instagram profile photo to the same image following the announcement. No other details surrounding the upcoming tour have been shared at this time.

Beyoncé’s tour announcement comes after her foot-stomping Christmas Day Halftime performance during the NFL game streamed on Netflix. The show served as a homecoming for the Houston native where she performed songs from Cowboy Carter for the first time since its release in March 2024.

Following her performance, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer dropped a 15-second video that cut to black with the date 1.14.25 with the caption, “Look at that horse,” referring to her song “Sweet Honey Buckiin’.”

Fans speculated that Beyoncé was releasing another album or announcing a tour for Cowboy Carter.

However, amid the devastating wildfires that began in Los Angeles on Jan. 7 which affected thousands of people, the singer decided to postpone the news.

“I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss,” she wrote on Instagram. “We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community.”

Beyoncé also donated $2.5 million to L.A. relief funds through her BeyGood Foundation.

