Beyoncé Claps Back at Right Said Fred After Being Called 'Arrogant' for Using Their Song Without Permission: 'This Accusation is False'

Right Said Fred caught Beyoncé and her team on the right day, because the usually quiet superstar issued a statement via her rep denying the group’s accusations of theft without permission.

“The comments made by Right Said Fred stating that Beyoncé used ‘I’m Too Sexy’ in ‘Alien Superstar’ without permission are erroneous and incredibly disparaging,” a rep for Beyonce said in a statement. “Permission was not only granted for its use, but they publicly spoke of their gratitude for being on the album. For their song, there was no sound recording use, only the composition was utilized.”

“Permission was asked of their publisher on May 11, 2022 and the publisher approved the use on June 15, 2022,” the statement continued. “They were paid for the usage in August, 2022. Furthermore, the copyright percentage of the Right Said Fred writers with respect to the use of ‘I’m Too Sexy’ is a substantial portion of the composition. Collectively the Right Said Fred writers own more than any other singular writer and have co-writer credit. This accusation is false.”

Beyoncé had time today!