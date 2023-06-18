Beyoncé Celebrates Juneteenth By Wearing Exclusively Black Designers During 'Renaissance' Tour Stop in Amsterdam

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ is making its way across Europe and on Sunday, June 18th, Beyoncé treated fans in Amsterdam to several brand-new tour outfits.

Taking to Instagram after the show, Beyoncé revealed that all of the nights ensembles were created by Black designers in honor of Juneteenth (June 19th).

For those of you who don’t know about Juneteenth, here’s a little background information:

The holiday, observed on June 19, is also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, and has been celebrated by communities across the country for more than a century.

But Juneteenth didn’t become federally-recognized until 2021, when President Joe Biden signed legislation adding it to the government holiday calendar after both its name and significance rose to the forefront of national conversations the previous year with the resurgence and momentum of the Black Lives Mattermovement.

The U.S. federal government now recognizes 12 holidays, including Juneteenth, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. When Mr. Biden approved the law two years ago, he noted during a White House ceremony that a national holiday had not been established since one was declared in 1983 to honor the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.

See Beyoncé’s post below:

