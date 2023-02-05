Beyoncé Becomes First Black Woman to Win Dance/Electronic Album Grammy [Video]

Beyoncé’s record-breaking 32nd Grammy win was historic for more than one reason.

She became the first Black woman to win for Best Dance/Electronic Album for her 2022 hit album “Renaissance” while also becoming the artist with the most Grammy Award wins ever.

After host Trevor Noah announced the historic news, the audience gave Beyoncé a standing ovation.

“I’m trying not to be too emotional, I’m trying to just receive this night,” she said, fighting back tears in her acceptance speech. “I want to thank God for protecting me, I’d like to thank my Uncle Johnny who’s not here but he’s here in spirit.”

She also thanked her parents, children and husband, Jay-Z. Finally, she thanked the Grammys but not before giving the queer community their flowers “for your love and inventing this genre.”

The global superstar, who dominated the night with nine nominations, won over Bonobo, Diplo, Odesza and Rüfüs Du Sol. She is the third Black person to win this award, behind Black Coffee’s “Subconsciously” in 2021 and Kaytranada’s “Bubba” in 2020.

Beyoncé’s win comes after a bit of controversy. The Recording Academy’s dance committee did not initially consider “Renaissance” a dance album, despite Beyoncé submitting it specifically for the category, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A source told THR that the committee thought “Renaissance” was better suited for the Best Pop Vocal Album category.

“Break My Soul,” the lead single from “Renaissance,” was able to compete in the Dance/Electronic Recording category without contest, which it ended up winning. “Break My Soul” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 when it dropped this summer.

