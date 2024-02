Beyoncé is back!

Well, it’s not like she ever left — but she’s back with new music!

She’s ready to release ‘Act II’ in her three-act project.

Announced shortly after her Verizon Super Bowl commercial, Bey released a new teaser for ‘Act II’ along with a release date of 3.29.

Take a look:

BEYONCÉ'S ACT 2 IS DROPPING MARCH 29TH THIS IS NOT A FCKING DRILL GET UPPPPP????? pic.twitter.com/ZQPMSQubrg — ??????? (@beyoncegarden) February 12, 2024

Is this a country album? If so, our bodies are READY!