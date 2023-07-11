Bethenny Frankel Slams Jonah Hill As A 'Low-Grade D**K' After His Ex's Abuse Allegation

Bethenny Frankel claims she once had a less-than enjoyable encounter with “d–k” Jonah Hill, who was recently accused of emotional abuse.

The reality TV star has blasted the actor as a “low-grade d**k” as she recalled her meeting with him in the wake of his ex-girlfriend abuse allegation.

The former “The Real Housewives of New York City” star claimed Jonah left bad impression when they were both invited as guests on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno”, which ended its run in 2014. She said that the way the “21 Jump Street” star treated her made her feel “like a loser.”

“I did ‘The Tonight Show with Jay Leno’ and Jonah Hill was the first guest,” Bethenny said in a TikTok video posted on Monday, July 10. “And he was a low-grade d**k.” She added, “He was put upon and kind of treated me like he was ….. better than [me]. I felt like a loser and the nobody that I was.”

The former Bravolebrity then addressed Jonah’s misogynistic text messages leaked by his ex Sarah Brady. “These texts seem crazy. And there are texts that I have sent to people and that people have sent to me that would seem nuts in a vacuum,” she weighed in.

Despite not a fan of Jonah, Bethenny questioned whether it’s right to leak private texts. “Where the line is in what texts and phone calls should be shared?” she said, before citing past similar incidents, “In the past, Mel Gibson’s crazy phone call that his ex shared, Alec Baldwin with his daughter, that crazy conversation was shared. A lot was shared with Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and until they got into court, everyone was team Amber. So, I think it’s tricky to be reading texts.”

The SkinnyGirl founder admitted she doesn’t “know the whole story” behind Jonah’s texts, but called both the actor and the surfer “a little nuts.” She wondered, “If you’re in a relationship with someone for one year, are texts free game, like fair game? Has he abused her in a way that she has to cry for help and she needs help and she won’t be silenced anymore?”