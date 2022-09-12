Bethenny Frankel Defends Ray J Amid Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner Sex Tape Drama

Weighing in. Bethenny Frankel shared her thoughts on Ray J and Kim Kardashian‘s sex tape saga after Kris Jenner‘s lie detector test.

via: Page Six

After spitting fire at the likes of Meghan Markle and Lisa Kudrow, the “Real Housewives of New York City” star took aim — again — at Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

Frankel sided with Kardashian’s ex, Ray J, in the ongoing drama over their 15-year-old sex tape.

The Bravo alum, 51, claimed in an Instagram Story Sunday that it was “common knowledge” the SKIMS founder, 41, and her momager, 66, were “involved” in the making of the infamous tape.

“I bet that Ray J just hasn’t been properly compensated and he’s been embarrassed in front of his family, and they keep exploiting it and capitalizing on it,” Frankel alleged.

“Ray J should get 10 percent commission for [lighting] the flame that created America’s first family.”

Frankel then shared a TikTok video defending Ray J, in which she claimed “friends” have told her that Jenner “hired hair and makeup” for the sex tape.

“Why is everybody acting like this didn’t happen?” the former reality TV star continued. “This poor guy finally cracked because he’s gotta explain to his kids why he looks like he exploited someone else and why he’s left holding the bag.”

She further accused the KarJenner family of pulling off “so many heists” throughout their time in the spotlight.

“It’s always the last little dumb one where you get jammed up,” she said.

“Trees grow high, they don’t grow to the sky. Just, enough has to be enough. I said in my rant, ‘What is the message?’ Grab it all, take it all by any means necessary. Never let the truth get in the way of a good story.”

Her comments come one day after the musician, 41, slammed Jenner for taking a lie detector test on the “Late Late Show with James Corden” that he claimed was fake.

While hooked up to a polygraph, the “Kardashians” star denied having any involvement with the sex tape’s release. Her answer was determined to be true.

“YOU f–ked with THE WRONG BLACK MAN krisjenner @kimkardashian,” Ray J captioned a 44-minute Instagram video.

“I DONT GIVE A F–K HOW OLD THIS S–T IS!! WHAT YOU TRYING TO DO TO ME IS ALMOST INHUMANE AND FOUL AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL — F–K THIS BEING JUST RACIST — THIS IS WRONG TO DO TO ANYBODY — YOU THINK YOU CAN JUST F–K PEOPLE OVER AND GET AWAY WITH IT FOREVER!!!”

Kardashian’s 2007 sex tape became a plot point in a recent episode of the family’s new Hulu show, in which her estranged husband Kanye West recovered a computer believed to have contained any remaining video footage from the shoot.