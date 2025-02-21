Bethenny Frankel Believes Meghan Markle’s Lifestyle Rebrand is Backfiring Due to Her ‘Lack of Identity’: She’s ‘Turning People Off’

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle relaunch left the public “irritated” because the Sussexes “just want everyone to like them so badly,” according to Bethenny Frankel.

In a video posted to TikTok Thursday, the “Real Housewives of New York City” alum weighed in on the Duchess of Sussex’s decision to rename her American Riviera Orchard company to As Ever, claiming Markle is struggling with an “identity issue.”

“Meghan Markle can’t win for losing,” Frankel, 54, said bluntly in the nearly three-minute rant.

Frankel claimed that viewers were annoyed that Markle looked “Martha Stewart perfect” in the trailer for her forthcoming Netflix cooking show, “With Love, Meghan,” while being equally upset when she looked “super all-natural” in her video announcing the rebrand earlier this week.

“I think the reason she can’t win for losing is that there is a lack of identity and understanding as to exactly who she is to the audience,” the reality TV star argued.

The Skinnygirl founder pointed out that initially, Markle had leaned into her “perfect” Montecito aesthetic.

“Which would have been fine — commit to the bit,” Frankel said, noting that Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, live in a $14 million mansion in the ritzy Santa Barbara, Calif., town. “It is pretty prestigious so commit to that bit.”

However, Frankel said that because Markle received a “reaction” from consumers, Markle wanted to present herself “more natural” with “really unfiltered, fresh out of bed content.”

Frankel believes the switch-up is “turning people off” because now viewers are wondering where the “perfect content” went.

The Bravolebrity asserted that Markle, 43, and the Duke of Sussex, 40, have “never been able to get their footing” after leaving the monarchy in 2020.

“There’s an identity issue, like, who she used to be pre-royal, to who she wants to be post-royal, what [Prince Harry’s] role was as royal, to what his role is now as a post-royal,” she said.

Frankel continued on, arguing that Markle didn’t have a “branding issue” — rather the problems stemmed from an “identity and an authenticity issue.”

“It’s hard for people to be authentic when they’re not really sure on their own who they are or what it is,” Frankel said. “And you can never let the market decide what you do or what you sell or what you produce.”

Frankel thinks that Markle and Harry are so desperate to be liked and accepted that they are “flailing” and it “never lands” with the public.

“You guys are just too emotionally intelligent and too good at branding, marketing and just understanding the human psyche,” Frankel said. “Nothing ever gets past you guys.”

This week, Markle announced the rebrand of her lifestyle company just weeks before the debut of her Netflix series. She allegedly changed the name due to several trademark issues.

The move has seemingly backfired as several people have been critical of the rebrand.

A clothing company founded in 2015 called As Ever has slammed Markle for using their name, despite not having a trademark for it. Additionally, a Spanish mayor claimed Markle’s As Ever logo was an exact copy of her small town’s coat of arms.

A source assured Page Six this week that Markle’s As Ever company is a lifestyle brand and will not be selling clothing.

Markle announced that she was founding a lifestyle brand last March and soft-launched the endeavor the following month with the company’s first product: a jar of jam.

A trademark application obtained by Page Six Style at the time revealed Markle’s plans to hawk a range of home goods including edible treats like jellies, jams and spreads, tableware staples like cutlery, table linens and drinkware, as well as cookbooks.

via: Page Six

