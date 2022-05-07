Benzino Responds to Coi Leray’s Defense of Eminem’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Benzino and his daughter, Coi Leray, are beefing on social media…again.

This time, Benzino took issue with Coi’s message supporting Eminem.

via Complex:

The drama began earlier this week, when Benzino slammed the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for inducting the Detroit rapper. The former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star suggested there were hundreds of other Black artists who were more worthy of the honor, and accused the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame of having no respect for Black culture.

Hours after Benzino expressed his frustration, his daughter Leray took to Twitter to defend Em’s artistry.

“I’m about love, equality, respect and forgiveness,” she wrote. “I have nothing against Eminem, 25 years of my life all I know is he a very talented artist and actor! (8 Mile was great). Let’s build bridges and get over them before you burn the bridge and burn with it.”

The message clearly rubbed Benzino the wrong way, so much so he issued a response via Twitter on Saturday, claiming it was Leray who guilty of burning bridges.

“As far as the lil ? who keeps talking about love and forgiveness. Well there’s this word called ‘loyalty’ and a commandment that says ‘Honor thy Mother and Father,’” he tweeted. “As far as burning bridges, there no bridge bigger than the one you burnt with your own blood.”

Benzino went on to say he continues to love his daughter, but will “have to do it from a distance.”

“One day you will realize that the people in these blogs comment section do not really care about you like I do,” he continued, “& your label execs will have you sell your soul to make millions. I LOVE & ADORE my only daughter but I will just have to do it from a distance.”

Benzino and Leray’s rocky relationship has been well documented over the past several months. The two have gotten into heated exchanges on social media, with Leray accusing her father of being absent in her life, as well as threatening her and her mother. Benzino has made a habit of firing back on his own accounts, which prompted Leray to report him to Instagram.

“I tried to hit up Instagram like…I don’t even know who to contact but I’m hitting headquarters like, ‘Report!’ You crazy?! Yes! I try to report him,” she said during a recent interview with Real 92.3. “He does not know the off button! My dad doesn’t understand like, yo. I love my dad because it’s like, family’s everything, right? But blood don’t make you family and when you start doing shit that starts questioning your loyalty and who you are as a person, especially to your own daughter, like, alright, bro […] I just have to pray for him. I want him to heal offline.”

They need to both get off the internet and go to therapy.