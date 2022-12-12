Ben Simmons Responds to Claim That He Was Involved With Megan Thee Stallion

Ben Simmons has seemingly responded to the claim that he “hooked up” with Megan Thee Stallion in the past.

He took to Instagram to share a clip of Rick Ross shouting “false allegations.”

Ben Simmons posted this to his Instagram story in response to the defense’s opening statement regarding Megan and Kelseypic.twitter.com/36BbMwGSHo — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 12, 2022

If you’ve been keeping up, Ben’s name was brought up by Tory Lanez’s attorney George Mgdesyan in his defense against the prosecution in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial.

George argued that Tory confronted Megan Thee Stallion’s former friend Kelsey Nicole about their relationship prior to the shooting.

He claims Tory questioned why Nicole would defend Megan knowing the rapper has hooked up with the same men as her — including Ben.

That’s when things escalated, according to Tory’s defense.

3. Kelsey then told Tory “Oh she always does this” then she told Tory that Megan had an intimate relationship with DaBaby, and Ben Simmons behind Kelsey’s back after Kelsey began dating both men. This confession escalated Megan and Kelsey’s argument — No Jumper (@nojumper) December 12, 2022

If Ben’s denying the defense’s claims and is willing to go on record, that’ll just be yet another blow to Tory’s defense.