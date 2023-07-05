Ben & Jerry's Demands United States of America Return Stolen Land in Fourth of July Letter

Ben & Jerry’s is demanding the United States of America return “stolen indigenous land” in its Fourth of July message.

via Complex:

On Monday, the popular ice cream brand shared a post on its website that claimed the celebrations revolving around America’s independence are distractions from the “essential truth” of the country’s birth, which was that the nation was founded by colonists stealing land from Indigenous people.

“This 4th of July, it’s high time we recognize that the US exists on stolen Indigenous land and commit to returning it,” the company wrote in a tweet directing people to their website.

Ben & Jerry’s used Mount Rushmore – which features the faces of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln carved into a mountain – as the first step in their crusade. In their post, the ice cream company highlighted Mount Rushmore’s history.

The mountain was known as Tunkasila Sakpe by the Lakota Sioux tribe and was considered a sacred area in the Black Hills of South Dakota. According to Ben & Jerry’s, the Lakota and other Indigenous tribes signed treaties with the United States in the 1850s and 1860s that established 35 million acres of home for them, including the Black Hills.

The American government severed those treaties after the discovery of gold caused prospectors and settlers to take up shop in the area. A group of tribes known as the Sioux were forced to give up their land and move to much smaller reservations.

“From there, in 1927, they watched as their holy mountain, now located on land known as South Dakota, was desecrated and dynamited to honor their colonizers, four white men—two of whom enslaved people and all of whom were hostile to Indigenous people and values,” Ben & Jerry’s wrote.