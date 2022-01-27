Ben Affleck Had Risqué Prince Poster in His Childhood Bedroom [Photos + Video]

When Ben Affleck was a kid, he had what you might call a controversial poster on his bedroom wall — but fortunately for the future Oscar winner, his mom took it in stride.

“My mom was very understanding,” the “Tender Bar” star, now 49, recalled during “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Wednesday.

“I took the poster, I put it up thinking, like, ‘Yeah, that’s the guy … that’s the artist I like.’”

The poster, from Prince’s “Controversy” album, featured the late Grammy winner posing with his arms behind his head, wearing only a pair of tiny, black briefs.

Affleck said that he could see about “15 different thoughts” go through his mother’s head when she first saw the risqué image, but simply told him at the time, “That’s lovely.”

“Controversy” was released in October 1981 and marked Prince’s fourth studio album. Following Affleck’s unexpected poster reveal, fans took to social media to praise Affleck for his “great taste in music.”

“I had one 2 @BenAffleck what can you see [sic] he has great taste in music and the culture,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “I did too. Prince was a musical genius and sexy af.”

While the particular poster Affleck was attracted to was perhaps out of the norm for a young kid, his “Tender Bar” co-stars Tye Sheridan and Daniel Ranieri had much more predictable responses.

Texas native Sheridan, 25, told Clarkson he didn’t have many posters on his childhood bedroom wall, but listened to country greats like Gary Stewart, George Jones and George Strait.

“Amen, hallelujah!” Clarkson, who was also born in Texas, replied, before asking the crowd, “Can I get an amen?”

Ranieri, who is just 10 years old, said that he prefers listening to rap music, but has a number of posters on his wall: one of Affleck as “Batman,” another of Affleck’s pal George Clooney in “Ocean’s Eleven” and a third one of the late, great Kobe Bryant.