Belle Isle Park's Giant Slide Reopening Again After Making Adjustments To Control Speed [Video]

The giant slide at Belle Isle Park is reopening again after it initially closed due to concerns of riders speeding down the slide.

Belle Isle Park that workers have scrubbed down the surface and plan to spray a little water on the slide between rides to help control the speed.

“It seems to be working well so please come out and give it a try,” the post read.

The slide was temporarily closed after a few wild rides were caught on camera on Friday.

The slide will be open for the next two weeks: Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. It’s $1 a ride and you must be 48″ or taller to ride.

The giant slide at Belle Isle Park in Michigan was open for only 4 hours before workers shut it down to make adjustments. I wonder why they decided to do such a thing ? pic.twitter.com/q7jpFdLdAO — Art (@artcombatpod) August 19, 2022